Man accused of murder in DeKalb County gas station shooting

Brandon Joseph was arrested on a charge of malice murder in the Tuesday death of a 31-year-old man at a DeKalb County gas station, police said.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities connected him to a deadly shooting 24 hours earlier at a DeKalb County gas station.

Brandon Joseph, of Stone Mountain, is facing a charge of malice murder in the death of a 31-year-old man, DeKalb police spokeswoman Elise Wells said. The victim’s name was not released.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, officers responded to a Chevron on Redan Road, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound, police said. The man was taken to a hospital and later died.

ExploreFatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area

Police did not release any further information on the shooting or say how Joseph was identified as a suspect. He is being held in the DeKalb jail without bond.

The incident capped off a violent Memorial Day weekend in the metro Atlanta area, during which at least 14 other people were shot and three others were killed.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

