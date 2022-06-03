Man accused of murder in DeKalb County gas station shooting

A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities connected him to a deadly shooting 24 hours earlier at a DeKalb County gas station.
Brandon Joseph, of Stone Mountain, is facing a charge of malice murder in the death of a 31-year-old man, DeKalb police spokeswoman Elise Wells said. The victim’s name was not released.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, officers responded to a Chevron on Redan Road, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound, police said. The man was taken to a hospital and later died.
Police did not release any further information on the shooting or say how Joseph was identified as a suspect. He is being held in the DeKalb jail without bond.
The incident capped off a violent Memorial Day weekend in the metro Atlanta area, during which at least 14 other people were shot and three others were killed.
About the Author