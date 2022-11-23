Man accused of killing wife in Clayton County arrested after 2 months

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Another fugitive on the sheriff’s office’s Most Wanted list also was apprehended Tuesday.

Luciano Jenkins is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Tharpe during a home invasion Sept. 4, the sheriff’s office said. His alleged accomplice, Finese Monroe, was arrested later that month.

The men are also accused of holding Tharpe’s girlfriend at gunpoint after entering the home following the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jenkins was arrested at a home near the Mystery Valley Golf Course in DeKalb County, officials said in a statement. He tried to run out the back door upon hearing the fugitive task force members knock and announce themselves, but he ended up running “right into the investigators’ custody,” the statement read.

“(Our) message to the remaining wanted fugitives: While all the law-abiding citizens are having a Happy Thanksgiving, it would behoove you to stop by the nearest police department and turn yourself in,” the sheriff’s office said.