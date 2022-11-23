ajc logo
Man accused of killing wife in Clayton County arrested after 2 months

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A months-long search for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Lovejoy finally came to an end this week, Clayton County officials announced.

Ikuko Thurman, 42, allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle in an area of Grove Way on Sept. 9, walked up to it and fired multiple shots, authorities said. She was struck and died after crashing into a freestanding mailbox structure in an attempt to get away.

Thurman was quickly placed in the No. 1 position on the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

He was arrested Tuesday at a house in Cochran, a small town about 30 minutes south of Warner Robins, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He is awaiting transport to the Clayton County jail, where he will face charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The victim was identified by family and friends as Livingston Jett, whom everyone affectionately called Terri, according to Channel 2 Action News. Her friends said she had a “heart of gold” and was full of life.

Another fugitive on the sheriff’s office’s Most Wanted list also was apprehended Tuesday.

Luciano Jenkins is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Tharpe during a home invasion Sept. 4, the sheriff’s office said. His alleged accomplice, Finese Monroe, was arrested later that month.

The men are also accused of holding Tharpe’s girlfriend at gunpoint after entering the home following the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jenkins was arrested at a home near the Mystery Valley Golf Course in DeKalb County, officials said in a statement. He tried to run out the back door upon hearing the fugitive task force members knock and announce themselves, but he ended up running “right into the investigators’ custody,” the statement read.

“(Our) message to the remaining wanted fugitives: While all the law-abiding citizens are having a Happy Thanksgiving, it would behoove you to stop by the nearest police department and turn yourself in,” the sheriff’s office said.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
7h ago

Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.
3h ago
