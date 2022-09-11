Lovejoy police seek help locating man who allegedly shot, killed wife

Lovejoy police need help finding a man they say shot and killed his wife in Clayton County on Friday evening.
The woman, who has not been identified by police, was in a vehicle when she was shot multiple times around 7:43 p.m. along Grove Way, according to a news release. The vehicle crashed into a freestanding mailbox structure.
Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Ikuko Thurman, the release states. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault, but investigators have been unable to locate him. He is believed to be driving a silver or gray older model Chevrolet Tahoe.
On Saturday, a mangled mailbox structure remained at the scene, pieces of it scattered along the road’s small shoulder at the base of a large tree, according to Channel 2 Action News footage.
Neighbor Honey Reed, who witnessed the incident, told the news station she thought the loud crashing noise was thunder at first.
“But when I came out and saw all of the lights, I knew it was really bad,” she said.
Family and friends of the victim, who also was a mother, are grieving her loss.
“(She) had a heart of gold,” one friend, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 2. “She would do anything for anybody. She was fun. She was full of life. The whole thing is just tragic and sad.”
Police said Thurman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 678-282-4827.
About the Author
Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department