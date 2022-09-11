Lovejoy police seek help locating man who allegedly shot, killed wife

Neighbor Honey Reed, who witnessed the incident, told the news station she thought the loud crashing noise was thunder at first.

“But when I came out and saw all of the lights, I knew it was really bad,” she said.

Family and friends of the victim, who also was a mother, are grieving her loss.

“(She) had a heart of gold,” one friend, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 2. “She would do anything for anybody. She was fun. She was full of life. The whole thing is just tragic and sad.”

Police said Thurman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 678-282-4827.