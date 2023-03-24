Man accused of killing dog out on bond after DeKalb prosecutor’s mistake

“Regardless of the experience, the judge on Saturday agreed to grant Mr. Jackson the bond,” Meck said.

Meck added that after Jackson posted bond Wednesday, “The state immediately filed to revoke his other bond where he’s been out for 14 months without indictment. We’re just requesting an in-person hearing in approximately two weeks.”

After hearing both arguments, DeKalb Superior Court Judge Vincent Crawford said he would grant the in-person hearing, allowing Jackson to remain free for now.

In addition to his recent arrest on animal cruelty charges, Jackson remains embroiled in an open case stemming from a drive-by shooting outside of McNair High School in January 2022. He is accused of serving as the driver while a 15-year-old passenger fired multiple gunshots at the DeKalb school, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Jackson was arrested several days after the shooting on three felony counts of aggravated assault and one count each of marijuana possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, court records show. According to jail records, he was released on bond Jan. 29, 2022, just two days after his arrest.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.