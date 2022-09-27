ajc logo
Man accused of hiding in backseat during carjacking outside Acworth eatery

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
39 minutes ago

In a span of a few minutes, two people called Acworth police with nearly similar stories.

The first, a woman, said a man tried to force his way into her vehicle outside a business Sept. 17, but she was able to push him away, lock the car and call 911.

As officers were talking to the woman and starting their investigation, they said they got another call about a carjacking outside a nearby Mexican restaurant. This time, the victim said a man got into his vehicle while it was unattended and hid in the backseat, then took the SUV and fled the scene.

Thanks to license plate reader technology, it took law enforcement just a few hours to find the suspect and the stolen vehicle, Acworth police said in a news release. Myron Baxter Pitts, 38, of Stone Mountain, was arrested the next morning by Fairburn police and charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking and simple battery.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Flock cameras were used to track the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, which authorities said was stolen outside La Bamba restaurant at 3509 Baker Road. The victim said the suspect, who was hiding in his backseat, surprised him when he returned to his car and then told him to drive toward I-75, according to the release. After a brief struggle, police said the suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle.

That victim was unaware that just a few minutes earlier, about 10 p.m., a woman outside a nearby business fought with the same suspect, police said.

She was approached outside Acworth Tobacco and Liquor at 4974 Cowan Road by a man who asked for a ride, the release states. After she said no, he attempted to force his way into her vehicle, police said. She managed to keep him from getting inside and locked the car, then called authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

Breaking News staff
