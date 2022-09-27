Man accused of hiding in backseat during carjacking outside Acworth eatery

Flock cameras were used to track the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan, which authorities said was stolen outside La Bamba restaurant at 3509 Baker Road. The victim said the suspect, who was hiding in his backseat, surprised him when he returned to his car and then told him to drive toward I-75, according to the release. After a brief struggle, police said the suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle.

That victim was unaware that just a few minutes earlier, about 10 p.m., a woman outside a nearby business fought with the same suspect, police said.

She was approached outside Acworth Tobacco and Liquor at 4974 Cowan Road by a man who asked for a ride, the release states. After she said no, he attempted to force his way into her vehicle, police said. She managed to keep him from getting inside and locked the car, then called authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.