Man accused of fatally shooting DeKalb woman spotted in North Carolina

Ramos was last seen armed with a .45-caliber handgun, Holland said. He is about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with skin tags around his left eye.

One of Santos’ sons, Uriel Ramos, told Univision he’d been out selling tamales that his mother had made earlier that day when he got a text from his brother asking him to come home.

“When we got back to the house, the police were already there outside,” he told the news station in Spanish.

Uriel Ramos said there was a history of the suspect accusing his mother of things that weren’t true. While the rest of the family had grown tired of supporting Salomon Ramos, Santos “still wanted to help him,” her son said. “Imagine that.”

A GoFundMe campaign gathering funds for Angeles Santos’ funeral had raised more than $6,000 as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone who comes into contact with or sees Ramos is asked to not approach him and immediately call 911 or Macon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dani Burrows at 828-371-1201. Tips may also be submitted by downloading the Macon County Sheriff’s Office App. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,500 reward for assistance in capturing Ramos.

