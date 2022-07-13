ajc logo
Man accused of fatally shooting DeKalb woman spotted in North Carolina

Police said Angeles Santos (left) was shot and killed by her estranged husband Salomon Ramos. He was spotted in Franklin, North Carolina, authorities announced Wednesday.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
Estranged husband accused woman of having another man at Tucker home

A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife in DeKalb County is believed to be in North Carolina, authorities announced Wednesday.

Salomon Ramos, 45, is wanted on murder charges in the death of 45-year-old Angeles Santos, DeKalb police said. The shooting happened Sunday around 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brantford Drive. The initial investigation pointed to Ramos allegedly accusing Santos of having another man at the house prior to shooting her, police said.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina and U.S. Marshals Service were able to confirm that Ramos fled to the Franklin area and rented a room at a local motel, Sheriff Robert Holland wrote in a post.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the area, authorities were able to identify Ramos. Statements provided to investigators from multiple people also confirmed that Ramos remains in the Franklin area, Holland said.

According to Holland, Ramos is considered armed and dangerous and “is desperately attempting to find a way out of the Franklin area.” Investigators said Ramos is seeking rides from individuals he comes in contact with in Franklin.

Ramos was last seen armed with a .45-caliber handgun, Holland said. He is about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with skin tags around his left eye.

ExploreCops: Woman killed in Tucker after man accuses her of having another man at home

One of Santos’ sons, Uriel Ramos, told Univision he’d been out selling tamales that his mother had made earlier that day when he got a text from his brother asking him to come home.

“When we got back to the house, the police were already there outside,” he told the news station in Spanish.

Uriel Ramos said there was a history of the suspect accusing his mother of things that weren’t true. While the rest of the family had grown tired of supporting Salomon Ramos, Santos “still wanted to help him,” her son said. “Imagine that.”

A GoFundMe campaign gathering funds for Angeles Santos’ funeral had raised more than $6,000 as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone who comes into contact with or sees Ramos is asked to not approach him and immediately call 911 or Macon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dani Burrows at 828-371-1201. Tips may also be submitted by downloading the Macon County Sheriff’s Office App. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $2,500 reward for assistance in capturing Ramos.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

