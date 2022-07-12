ajc logo
X

Cops: Woman killed in Tucker after man accuses her of having another man at home

A woman was gunned down at a home in Tucker after a man accused her of having another man at home, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman was gunned down at a home in Tucker after a man accused her of having another man at home, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed, allegedly by her partner, late Sunday afternoon in Tucker, according to police.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brantford Drive, DeKalb County police said. When officers got there, they found Angeles Santos dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the suspect is Salomon Ramos. The initial investigation pointed to Ramos allegedly accusing Santos of having another man at the house prior to shooting her, a news release states.

Authorities are still looking for Ramos.

No other details were released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Despite big fundraising edge, Abrams is running as an underdog23h ago
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
3h ago
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
2h ago
Girl, 15, flown to hospital after hit-and-run on busy Cherokee County road
3h ago
Girl, 15, flown to hospital after hit-and-run on busy Cherokee County road
3h ago
Health care players take on city’s affordable housing crisis
4h ago
The Latest
WATCH: Body cam shows moments after toddler found wandering alone in Stockbridge
2m ago
Firefighters rescue man stuck in roof vent at Lithonia Little Caesars
35m ago
Police: Man shot in robbery at NW Atlanta gas station may have been targeted
1h ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top