Cops: Woman killed in Tucker after man accuses her of having another man at home

A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed, allegedly by her partner, late Sunday afternoon in Tucker, according to police.
The shooting took place around 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brantford Drive, DeKalb County police said. When officers got there, they found Angeles Santos dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the suspect is Salomon Ramos. The initial investigation pointed to Ramos allegedly accusing Santos of having another man at the house prior to shooting her, a news release states.
Authorities are still looking for Ramos.
No other details were released by police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest