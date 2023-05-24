BreakingNews
BREAKING: GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood
Man accused in fatal SW Atlanta shooting surrenders at Fulton jail

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A man surrendered to law enforcement Wednesday, nearly two weeks after police say he fatally shot another man in southwest Atlanta.

Reginald Roberts, 32, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the May 12 shooting, according to officials. He turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail.

The Forest Park resident is accused in the death of Demarcus Bolton, 35. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Sylvan Road, where Bolton was found shot at least once and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Credit: Gregory B. Levett & Sons

Credit: Gregory B. Levett & Sons

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that a verbal dispute led to the gunfire near several stores. The small shopping complex just north of Langford Parkway houses a Boost Mobile, a Chevron gas station and other local businesses.

Darius Tigner-Jackson, who identified himself as the victim’s brother, wrote in an obituary that Bolton impacted all those he met.

ExploreMan found fatally shot near SW Atlanta shopping center

“A man full of life and always spreading positivity to everyone. You will be truly missed,” he wrote. “Continue to watch your family, friends and beautiful daughter.”

Authorities did not provide a motive in the incident.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

