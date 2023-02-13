BREAKING: 2 charged with murder after 4-year-old boy dies in DeKalb

Investigators believe a 4-year-old killed in DeKalb County was the victim of child cruelty, police said Monday.
The child’s mother has been arrested and charged with his murder, according to DeKalb police. But a man also charged with murder remains on the run.
On Saturday, officers were called to a location off Candler Road, where they found the child in critical condition, police stated in a news release. Despite lifesaving efforts, the child died after being taken to the hospital. The boy’s name was not released.
Investigators determined he was a victim of child cruelty. His 25-year-old mother, Malisha Sasfras, was arrested on both felony murder and cruelty to children charges, police said. She remained Monday in the DeKalb jail, booking records showed.
A second suspect, Javonte Harris, is also charged with murder and cruelty to children, according to police. But his whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with information on Harris is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
