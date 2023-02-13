BreakingNews
Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
X
Dark Mode Toggle

BREAKING: 2 charged with murder after 4-year-old boy dies in DeKalb

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 16 minutes ago

Investigators believe a 4-year-old killed in DeKalb County was the victim of child cruelty, police said Monday.

The child’s mother has been arrested and charged with his murder, according to DeKalb police. But a man also charged with murder remains on the run.

On Saturday, officers were called to a location off Candler Road, where they found the child in critical condition, police stated in a news release. Despite lifesaving efforts, the child died after being taken to the hospital. The boy’s name was not released.

Investigators determined he was a victim of child cruelty. His 25-year-old mother, Malisha Sasfras, was arrested on both felony murder and cruelty to children charges, police said. She remained Monday in the DeKalb jail, booking records showed.

A second suspect, Javonte Harris, is also charged with murder and cruelty to children, according to police. But his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on Harris is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Online petition calls to oust Atlanta Public Schools leaders
5h ago

Bradley’s Buzz: It was defensive holding. Deal with it
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: With Shafer out, the battle for Georgia GOP chief begins
5h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: With Shafer out, the battle for Georgia GOP chief begins
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta University Center students denounce training center
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police investigate shooting at popular Stonecrest sports bar
4h ago
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly start but milder temps ahead
5h ago
Looking for love online? FBI warns scammers are looking for money
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
1h ago
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top