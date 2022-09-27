Man, 81, gets 20 years in prison for molesting girl in Douglas County in 2017

Explore Fugitive wanted for sexual assault on child in Villa Rica arrested in California

He was arrested and eventually released on a pre-trial bond, but he failed to appear in court in October 2021. He was found in a Southern California desert, near the border with Arizona, the following month. Authorities said he fled to avoid facing charges.

Holley was found with $17,000 in cash and various suitcases containing personal belongings. Police also said they found a loaded handgun in his car.

During the child molestation trial, Cooke said the jury also heard evidence that Holley previously committed similar acts against another child, a 10-year-old, in 2008. According to Cooke, that incident was unreported due to “threats that Holley made” to the victim.

“This defendant thought he could escape justice and accountability for his tragic abuse of multiple children,” Douglas District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “I am proud of the victim’s strength and bravery, our team, law enforcement partners, and the jury for ensuring that his disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”