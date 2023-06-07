Man, 77, pulled from Troup County lake in serious condition

A man is in serious condition after being rescued from a Troup County lake Wednesday, officials said.

The 77-year-old and another person were trying to dock a boat on West Point Lake at R. Shaefer Heard Park when he fell in and went under the dock, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Lt. Judd Smith said. Bystanders heard the man calling for help and were able to pull him from the water and call 911, authorities said.

At about noon, Troup deputies and the fire department responded to the location regarding the possible drowning. Officials said bystanders and law enforcement were able to perform CPR before the man was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the DNR as a possible boating accident, Smith confirmed.

In March, 58-year-old Reginal Keith Crane of Atlanta died after falling off a boat during an overnight group fishing trip to West Point Lake near the Alabama border, the DNR previously said. The other occupants of the boat heard Crane fall off and struggled to find him amid the darkness, Troup deputies said. They eventually pulled him onboard, but he fell unconscious.

In June of last year, 13-year-old Makayla Prather was found dead in the Troup lake and her grandmother, 49-year-old Stephanie Walker, died days after the incident, officials said. Walker is believed to have entered the water after Prather became distressed, according to the Troup sheriff’s office.

