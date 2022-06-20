ajc logo
X

Grandmother dies days after rescue attempt in Georgia lake

Stephanie Walker, 49, died Friday at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where she had been in critical condition after being pulled from West Point Lake June 11. Her 13-year-old granddaughter never resurfaced and was recovered by dive teams after a five-hour search.

Combined ShapeCaption
Stephanie Walker, 49, died Friday at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where she had been in critical condition after being pulled from West Point Lake June 11. Her 13-year-old granddaughter never resurfaced and was recovered by dive teams after a five-hour search.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
The 49-year-old woman attempted to save her 13-year-old granddaughter, who never resurfaced

A LaGrange woman has died days after she attempted to save her 13-year-old granddaughter from drowning in Troup County’s West Point Lake, authorities said.

Stephanie Walker, 49, died Friday at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where she had been in critical condition after being pulled from the lake June 11. The body of her granddaughter, Makayla Prather, was recovered the same day after a five-hour search.

Walker is believed to have entered the water after Prather became distressed in the lake, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. There were no eyewitnesses, a sheriff’s spokesperson said, as the man who called for help did not see them go into the lake.

He had been with the two moments before and returned in time to see Walker in the water. Prather did not resurface.

According to the sheriff’s office, Walker was not breathing when deputies and fire rescue crews arrived at the lake shortly before 2 p.m. They immediately began CPR.

Prather’s body was found by dive teams at about 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Explore13-year-old dies after drowning in Georgia lake

The two were fishing prior to the incident, according to a GoFundMe Prather’s mother created following her death. An additional GoFundMe was created to cover funeral costs after Walker died. Collectively, the campaigns have raised over $7,300.

“Unfortunately my mom has passed away this morning while fighting on life support and she is at peace,” Rodrikeus Prather, Walker’s son, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We ask that you keep us in prayer as we go through this tragic moment.”

In the U.S., there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings and 8,080 nonfatal drownings per year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

ExploreRed Cross promotes summer water safety

A 2012 study on drownings of attempted rescuers published in the Journal of Safety Research found that only about 27% of rescuers were successful in saving a potential drowning victim.

“‘Rescuers’ who died from drowning in this study weren’t trained to perform in water rescues,” the study states. “People can be prepared to attempt such a high risk activity in the water only with prior knowledge in water rescue training.”

ExploreInstructors try to stem tide of Black drowning deaths

The study advises that a rescue should be attempted first from land or a boat and only to enter the water if necessary and with the aid of equipment such as rope, sticks or anything that floats.

About the Author

Follow Mary Helene Hall on twitter

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

Editors' Picks
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass2h ago
Haggis held at hotel ahead of Italian hearing in sex case
6h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves will welcome a familiar face
3h ago
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
2h ago
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
2h ago
Cops: Man fires into ceiling during robbery at Buckhead Ulta; employee injured
1h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett changes three polling places for Tuesday’s runoffs
3h ago
Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery east Georgia single-vehicle crash
Standard lease shows how landlords force tenants to sign away rights
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top