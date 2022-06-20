Grandmother dies days after rescue attempt in Georgia lake

Prather’s body was found by dive teams at about 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The two were fishing prior to the incident, according to a GoFundMe Prather’s mother created following her death. An additional GoFundMe was created to cover funeral costs after Walker died. Collectively, the campaigns have raised over $7,300.

“Unfortunately my mom has passed away this morning while fighting on life support and she is at peace,” Rodrikeus Prather, Walker’s son, wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We ask that you keep us in prayer as we go through this tragic moment.”

In the U.S., there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings and 8,080 nonfatal drownings per year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Explore Red Cross promotes summer water safety

A 2012 study on drownings of attempted rescuers published in the Journal of Safety Research found that only about 27% of rescuers were successful in saving a potential drowning victim.

“‘Rescuers’ who died from drowning in this study weren’t trained to perform in water rescues,” the study states. “People can be prepared to attempt such a high risk activity in the water only with prior knowledge in water rescue training.”

Explore Instructors try to stem tide of Black drowning deaths

The study advises that a rescue should be attempted first from land or a boat and only to enter the water if necessary and with the aid of equipment such as rope, sticks or anything that floats.