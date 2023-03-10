Man, 22, teenager, 16, killed in double shooting at DeKalb home

Police are investigating after a man and a teenage boy were killed in a double shooting at a DeKalb County home on Thursday evening.
DeKalb County police responded around 7 p.m. to a home on Pleasant Forest Drive near I-20, Channel 2 Action News reported. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man shot in the driveway, and a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound at the back of the house.
Both victims, who were not publicly identified, were taken were taken to a hospital, where they died.
A neighbor told the news station that he and his daughter were inside their home when they heard gunshots.
“I saw a gentleman in the front yard screaming for help, like he got shot,” the neighbor said. “I called 911. As I was coming out to check on him, I saw another gentleman run from the side of the house.”
