Macon teen shoots brother after siblings open fire on home; 3 in custody

A Macon teen has been charged with shooting his brother Sunday afternoon while the two siblings were shooting at a house on Forest Avenue, according to multiple news reports.
Jaleel Janeko Fryer and his brother, Jameel Jameko Fryer, both 17, were walking down Walnut Street about 4 p.m. Sunday when the siblings began shooting at a house on Forest Avenue, WGXA reported, citing Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
After shooting at the house, the siblings ran off, WGXA reported. During the incident, Jaleel shot Jameel, according to WGXA, citing deputies.
As Jaleel checked on his brother, two family members drove up, noticed Jameel was shot, pulled out handguns and started shooting at the same house the two brothers shot at, WGXA reported.
First responders arrived, and an ambulance brought Jameel to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was listed in critical condition, according to WGXA.
Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrested three suspects in connection to the incident, and they were being held without bond, WGXA reported.
Jaleel was charged with six counts of aggravated assault and discharge of firearms on another person’s property.
Jalin Quavon Cantrell Fryer, 18, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.
Jarohn Leontavis Hawks, 20, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.
