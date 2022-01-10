Macon teen shoots brother after siblings open fire on home; 3 in custody

First responders arrived, and an ambulance brought Jameel to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was listed in critical condition, according to WGXA.

Deputies arrested three suspects in connection to the incident, and they were being held without bond, WGXA reported.

Jaleel was charged with six counts of aggravated assault and discharge of firearms on another person’s property.

Jalin Quavon Cantrell Fryer, 18, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

Jarohn Leontavis Hawks, 20, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.