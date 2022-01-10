Hamburger icon
Macon teen shoots brother after siblings open fire on home; 3 in custody

What to do when you're stopped by police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 24 minutes ago

A Macon teen has been charged with shooting his brother Sunday afternoon while the two siblings were shooting at a house on Forest Avenue, according to multiple news reports.

Jaleel Janeko Fryer and his brother, Jameel Jameko Fryer, both 17, were walking down Walnut Street about 4 p.m. Sunday when the siblings began shooting at a house on Forest Avenue, WGXA reported, citing Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

After shooting at the house, the siblings ran off, WGXA reported. During the incident, Jaleel shot Jameel, according to WGXA, citing deputies.

As Jaleel checked on his brother, two family members drove up, noticed Jameel was shot, pulled out handguns and started shooting at the same house the two brothers shot at, WGXA reported.

First responders arrived, and an ambulance brought Jameel to Atrium Health Navicent, where he was listed in critical condition, according to WGXA.

Deputies arrested three suspects in connection to the incident, and they were being held without bond, WGXA reported. Jalin Quavon Cantrell Fryer, 18, far left, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault. Jaleel Janeko Fryer, center, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault and discharge of firearms on another person’s property. Jarohn Leontavis Hawks, 20, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrested three suspects in connection to the incident, and they were being held without bond, WGXA reported.

Jaleel was charged with six counts of aggravated assault and discharge of firearms on another person’s property.

Jalin Quavon Cantrell Fryer, 18, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

Jarohn Leontavis Hawks, 20, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Investigations
