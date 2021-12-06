Macon man charged with homicide in July boat crash

A Macon man has been charged with two counts of homicide by vessel after a July boat crash killed one man and injured six others on a Middle Georgia lake, according to reports.
Eric Head, 57, surrendered Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to news outlet 13WMAZ, which cited the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Head, who also was charged with one count of boating under the influence and one count of reckless operation, was the third man wanted in the boat crash who is now in custody, according to 13WMAZ.
Last Tuesday, the DNR said two men were arrested and charged in the case, WMAZ reported. Nathan Hodgson, 36, and Stephen Harper, 35, were charged with hindering apprehension and making false statements to law enforcement, according to WMAZ.
Head was driving a cigarette boat too fast and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pontoon boat July 24 on Lake Tobesofkee, according to officials.
The two-boat collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at Sandy Beach. The cigarette boat collided with a pontoon boat with seven people aboard, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported, citing DNR officials.
Two of the seven victims were taken to the hospital with skull fractures, Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told WMAZ in July.
The man killed was identified by the coroner as 22-year-old William Childs, the AJC previously reported.
After the deadly crash, the two people aboard the cigarette boat abandoned their vessel and left the scene, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon told the AJC in July. They were later found at a nearby home, McKinnon said.
About the Author