Macon man charged with homicide in July boat crash

Head was driving a cigarette boat too fast and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pontoon boat July 24 on Lake Tobesofkee, according to officials.

The two-boat collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at Sandy Beach. The cigarette boat collided with a pontoon boat with seven people aboard, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported, citing DNR officials.

Two of the seven victims were taken to the hospital with skull fractures, Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told WMAZ in July.

The man killed was identified by the coroner as 22-year-old William Childs, the AJC previously reported.

After the deadly crash, the two people aboard the cigarette boat abandoned their vessel and left the scene, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon told the AJC in July. They were later found at a nearby home, McKinnon said.