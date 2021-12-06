ajc logo
X

Macon man charged with homicide in July boat crash

The crash left a 22-year-old man dead and six others injured, officials said.
Caption
The crash left a 22-year-old man dead and six others injured, officials said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A Macon man has been charged with two counts of homicide by vessel after a July boat crash killed one man and injured six others on a Middle Georgia lake, according to reports.

Eric Head, 57, surrendered Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to news outlet 13WMAZ, which cited the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Head, who also was charged with one count of boating under the influence and one count of reckless operation, was the third man wanted in the boat crash who is now in custody, according to 13WMAZ.

Last Tuesday, the DNR said two men were arrested and charged in the case, WMAZ reported. Nathan Hodgson, 36, and Stephen Harper, 35, were charged with hindering apprehension and making false statements to law enforcement, according to WMAZ.

ExploreDocuments with personal information found in Decatur dumpster

Head was driving a cigarette boat too fast and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pontoon boat July 24 on Lake Tobesofkee, according to officials.

The two-boat collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at Sandy Beach. The cigarette boat collided with a pontoon boat with seven people aboard, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported, citing DNR officials.

Two of the seven victims were taken to the hospital with skull fractures, Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told WMAZ in July.

The man killed was identified by the coroner as 22-year-old William Childs, the AJC previously reported.

After the deadly crash, the two people aboard the cigarette boat abandoned their vessel and left the scene, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon told the AJC in July. They were later found at a nearby home, McKinnon said.

About the Author

ajc.com

Rich Barak
Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man charged in triple shooting outside downtown Atlanta lounge
25m ago
Cops: Metro Atlanta teen killed by police in Florida campus incident
22h ago
Man found shot in Ansley Mall area
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top