1 killed, 6 injured after boats collide on Middle Georgia lake

Everyone on the pontoon was injured, and two of the seven victims were taken to the hospital with skull fractures, Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told WMAZ. One man later died of his injuries and a woman in her 20s remains in critical condition, he told the news station.

The man killed was identified by the coroner as 22-year-old William Childs. An update on the remaining five victims wasn’t immediately available.