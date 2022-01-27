Lt. Governor pushing for fix to Georgia’s criminal database gaps

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation manages GCIC, but law enforcement and courts across the state feed all the information into the system.

Duncan said the state would try to improve the system through legislation called the “Criminal Record Responsibility Act.” The legislation is expected to be introduced next week and sponsored by Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia. The plan calls for changing the requirements for submitting information to GCIC and awarding grants to pay for technology upgrades for local agencies that submit information to the database.

Caption The Georgia Crime Information Center, a division of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, has the state's criminal records database. But for millions of cases, no final outcomes of charges have been reported, making the system unreliable for judges and prosecutors. File photo Credit: Bita Honarvar

In Fulton County alone, the criminal records system has no final outcomes recorded for more than 1.5 million charges, about 40% of all the Fulton charges in the database, the AJC found. About 19,000 charges with missing information are for serious violent felonies.

The vast majority of the charges without dispositions entered have dragged on for so long without updates that potential employers and licensing agencies cannot even see the serious charges when they check a job candidate’s record.