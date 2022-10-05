ajc logo
X

Longtime public defender set for ‘new challenge’ leading Paulding team

Credit: Cobb County Superior Court

Credit: Cobb County Superior Court

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

For 32 years, Michael Syrop has dedicated his legal career to defending those accused of crimes.

“I have a calling to do this kind of work,” Syrop told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This week, Syrop began his new role as head of the Paulding County public defender’s office. He previously served as a contract attorney for Cobb County Circuit Defender’s Office.

Syrop called it, “a new challenge, a new adventure,” and said he’s been welcomed by the Paulding legal community. One of his first tasks is to hire additional public defenders he said.

While he’s excited about his new role, his departure is already being felt in Cobb courtrooms.

“He’s been an invaluable asset,” said Scott Halperin, Cobb’s circuit defender. “He has a true passion for what we do.”

Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris, Chief Judge Rob Leonard and Judge Kimberly Childs presented Syrop with a commemorative award on Sept. 30 to recognize his years of service

“Michael has been a valued member of the accountability court teams here in Cobb for years. He has a heart for the program participants and advocates staunchly for them, especially when they have run afoul of program requirements and their future in the program hangs in the balance,” Harris said in a statement. “At the same time, he never loses sight of the importance of program integrity and core concepts of the criminal justice system such as due process and fairness. Our loss is Paulding County’s gain.”

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Herschel Walker fails to file promised defamation lawsuit over abortion story4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Christian leaders rally around embattled Herschel Walker
7h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Remember when division titles didn’t matter? This one does
6h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Remember when division titles didn’t matter? This one does
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘One more ring,’ Georgia’s Stetson Bennett says in onion commercial
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Convicted gang member gets life in prison for robbery gone wrong
43m ago
Man injured after train collides with vehicle in Douglas County
1h ago
Embattled Clarkston day care loses license after child abuse charges
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
5h ago
Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top