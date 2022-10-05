Longtime public defender set for ‘new challenge’ leading Paulding team

“He’s been an invaluable asset,” said Scott Halperin, Cobb’s circuit defender. “He has a true passion for what we do.”

Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris, Chief Judge Rob Leonard and Judge Kimberly Childs presented Syrop with a commemorative award on Sept. 30 to recognize his years of service

“Michael has been a valued member of the accountability court teams here in Cobb for years. He has a heart for the program participants and advocates staunchly for them, especially when they have run afoul of program requirements and their future in the program hangs in the balance,” Harris said in a statement. “At the same time, he never loses sight of the importance of program integrity and core concepts of the criminal justice system such as due process and fairness. Our loss is Paulding County’s gain.”