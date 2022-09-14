BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: 5 injured after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-85 in Fulton
ajc logo
X

Loganville man charged with killing 61-year-old mother at Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino, 39, was arrested and charged with murder after his mother's death was ruled a homicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Christopher Pino, 39, was arrested and charged with murder after his mother's death was ruled a homicide, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Loganville man has been arrested on a murder charge after his mother was found dead in her Forsyth County home Saturday morning and the ensuing investigation found signs of foul play, officials said.

Christopher Pino, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday after being identified as the suspect in his mother’s death, the Forsyth sheriff’s office said in a news release. Pino was located in Gainesville and booked into the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is also wanted out of Virginia on a theft charge, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began with a medical call to a home on Frank Boyd Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. A man at the home could not wake up 61-year-old Tresa Slate and called 911.

Responding deputies determined Slate was not just unresponsive. She was eventually pronounced dead, and detectives suspected foul play was involved, the sheriff’s office said.

A joint investigation between detectives and the medical examiner’s office found that Slate’s manner of death was homicide, officials said, though no cause has been publicly released.

In the course of the investigation, detectives determined Pino was the suspect, the sheriff’s office said. He is charged with murder under Georgia’s Family Violence Act, online jail records show.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post2h ago
MARTA plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar east to the Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. (AJC file photo by BOB ANDRES/BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

MARTA unveils details of Atlanta Streetcar extension to Beltline
After weeks of wrangling, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker have agreed to debate Oct. 14 in Savannah.

Credit: AJC

It’s on: Walker and Warnock to debate in Savannah on Oct. 14
19h ago
Cobb commissioners tabled regulations on sanitation services after feedback from residents and garbage company owners. AJC file photo

Cobb’s trash services proposal quashed by residents, sanitation companies
6h ago
Cobb commissioners tabled regulations on sanitation services after feedback from residents and garbage company owners. AJC file photo

Cobb’s trash services proposal quashed by residents, sanitation companies
6h ago
Spelman College freshman and roommates Sydney Dinkins (left) and Jashonti Wilson pose on campus in August. For Black students, attending an HBCU may be life-preserving, according to a 2020 study from Ohio State University. HBCU attendance was associated with a 35% reduction of midlife metabolic syndrome among all college-educated Black Americans. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

OPINION: HBCUs are good for your health
7h ago
The Latest
The hearse of Deputy Jonathan Koleski arrives at the NorthStar Church for his funeral service on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Deputy Koleski, alongside Marshall Samual Ervin Jr, was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

UPDATE: Where to pay your respects to slain Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski...
3h ago
Cops: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run involving young Georgia Tech fan
18h ago
Atlanta police seek help locating suspect in Woodruff Park shooting
19h ago
Featured
A motorcade leads the caravan, escorting the family of Deputy Jonathan Koleski to the NorthStar church for his funeral service on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Funeral held in Cobb County for the first of two deputies killed
1h ago
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
3h ago
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top