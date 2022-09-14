Loganville man charged with killing 61-year-old mother at Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday after being identified as the suspect in his mother’s death, the Forsyth sheriff’s office said in a news release. Pino was located in Gainesville and booked into the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is also wanted out of Virginia on a theft charge, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began with a medical call to a home on Frank Boyd Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. A man at the home could not wake up 61-year-old Tresa Slate and called 911.