Loganville man charged with killing 61-year-old mother at Forsyth County home

A Loganville man has been arrested on a murder charge after his mother was found dead in her Forsyth County home Saturday morning and the ensuing investigation found signs of foul play, officials said.
Christopher Pino, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday after being identified as the suspect in his mother’s death, the Forsyth sheriff’s office said in a news release. Pino was located in Gainesville and booked into the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is also wanted out of Virginia on a theft charge, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation began with a medical call to a home on Frank Boyd Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. A man at the home could not wake up 61-year-old Tresa Slate and called 911.
Responding deputies determined Slate was not just unresponsive. She was eventually pronounced dead, and detectives suspected foul play was involved, the sheriff’s office said.
A joint investigation between detectives and the medical examiner’s office found that Slate’s manner of death was homicide, officials said, though no cause has been publicly released.
In the course of the investigation, detectives determined Pino was the suspect, the sheriff’s office said. He is charged with murder under Georgia’s Family Violence Act, online jail records show.
