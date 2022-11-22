ajc logo
X

Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The man who killed a grandmother in 2014 by running her over was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the Douglas County district attorney said Monday.

Dewey Calhoun Green, 31, was convicted Oct. 13 of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault in the death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts. Chief Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain sentenced Green on Monday.

“This is a case that shocked our community,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a press release. “A grandmother, a law-abiding citizen, driving her daughter to work was senselessly and brutally run over and murdered by the defendant. Today, the judge ensured that the defendant cannot harm anyone else.”

“Though nothing can repair the loss that occurred that day, we pray that this sentencing will provide the Pitts family some peace and healing knowing that the defendant was again held to account,” she added.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

On June 25, 2014, Pitts’ SUV was struck from behind multiple times as she took her daughter to work. Her 4-year-old grandson was in the back seat, her daughter told investigators. Pitts got out of the SUV to check on the little boy.

“She was just concerned about her grandbaby,” her daughter, Lesha Davis, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after her mother’s death.

It was Green who had struck Pitts’ Lincoln Navigator with his Chevrolet Silverado, witnesses told investigators. When Pitts got out of her SUV, Green pinned her between the two vehicles, put the truck in reverse, then drove forward over Pitts.

“He literally ran my mother’s head over,” Davis said.

ExploreMan convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother

Green left the scene and drove a short distance up an embankment until his truck came to a stop, according to prosecutors. Green initially denied he had been driving the truck and claimed he hadn’t struck anyone.

The recent conviction was the second in the case for Green. He was first convicted in August 2015 of killing Pitts and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But in November 2019, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned that conviction, ruling that a trial court excluded a key witness’ testimony that may have affected the jury’s guilty verdict. Last month, a different jury convicted Green again after his second trial, which lasted nine days.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case3h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

BREAKING: Saturday voting upheld in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
3h ago

Credit: AP

Even if Georgia Tech loses to UGA, Jackets still have path to bowl
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Class A blog: 2 semi-upsets, 2 great escapes and a host of blowouts in Round 2
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Class A blog: 2 semi-upsets, 2 great escapes and a host of blowouts in Round 2
3h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

1 teen shot to death, another arrested outside Henry County Kroger store
2h ago
South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
2h ago
GBI: Clayton County officer fatally shoots teen suspected of stealing car
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
2h ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top