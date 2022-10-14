BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
ajc logo
X

Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

For a second time, a Douglas County jury has convicted a man of murder for running over a grandmother in 2014.

Dewey Calhoun Green, now 31, was previously convicted in August 2015 of killing 53-year-old Janice Pitts, who died June 25, 2014, after being run over as her daughter and grandson watched helplessly. Green was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But in November 2019, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned that conviction, ruling that a trial court excluded a key witness’ testimony that may have affected the jury’s guilty verdict. On Thursday, a different jury convicted Green again after his second trial, which lasted nine days.

ExploreConviction of man found guilty of running over grandmother overturned

“Getting justice doesn’t come easy,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. “This was a long and tough fight, but it is one we are committed to have because Ms. Pitts and her family deserve justice. As for this defendant and criminals like him, we will work every day to hold criminals accountable, whether it takes eight months or eight years.”

In 2014, Pitts’ SUV was struck from behind multiple times as she took her daughter to work. Her 4-year-old grandson was in the back seat, her daughter told investigators.

“She was just concerned about her grandbaby,” her daughter, Iesha Davis, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after her mother’s death.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

It was Green who had struck Pitts’ Lincoln Navigator with his Chevrolet Silverado, witnesses told investigators. When Pitts got out of her SUV, Green pinned her between the two vehicles, put the truck in reverse, then drove forward over Pitts.

“He literally ran my mother’s head over,” Davis said.

Green left the scene and drove a short distance up an embankment until his truck came to a stop, according to prosecutors. Witnesses grabbed his keys and detained him until police arrived. Green initially denied he had been driving the truck and claimed he hadn’t struck anyone.

At his first sentencing, Green told the court he suffered a head injury and seizure and lost control of his truck.

ExploreLife without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother

“I understand my apologies may seem petty in comparison to the anguish you have toward me, but I am not the person that police and the media have portrayed,” Green said. “Believe me when I say I value life and family, I would never kill anyone on purpose.”

For his second trial, Green hired Cobb County defense attorneys John and Ashleigh Merchant. He was again convicted and awaits sentencing later this month, the DA’s office said.

Green, who previously served in Hancock State Prison in Sparta, was returned to the Douglas County jail after his most recent conviction.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
7h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
8h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
8h ago

Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

New York man gets 10 years in prison for crash that killed infant in DeKalb
0m ago
McDonough man gets 10 years for giving alcohol, molesting teen at slumber party
18m ago
Prosecutors misled judge during Gunna’s bond hearing, defense says
58m ago
Featured

UPDATE: New report shows flu activity rising in Georgia
50m ago
The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
9h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top