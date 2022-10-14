Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother

“She was just concerned about her grandbaby,” her daughter, Iesha Davis, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after her mother’s death.

It was Green who had struck Pitts’ Lincoln Navigator with his Chevrolet Silverado, witnesses told investigators. When Pitts got out of her SUV, Green pinned her between the two vehicles, put the truck in reverse, then drove forward over Pitts.

“He literally ran my mother’s head over,” Davis said.

Green left the scene and drove a short distance up an embankment until his truck came to a stop, according to prosecutors. Witnesses grabbed his keys and detained him until police arrived. Green initially denied he had been driving the truck and claimed he hadn’t struck anyone.

At his first sentencing, Green told the court he suffered a head injury and seizure and lost control of his truck.

“I understand my apologies may seem petty in comparison to the anguish you have toward me, but I am not the person that police and the media have portrayed,” Green said. “Believe me when I say I value life and family, I would never kill anyone on purpose.”

For his second trial, Green hired Cobb County defense attorneys John and Ashleigh Merchant. He was again convicted and awaits sentencing later this month, the DA’s office said.

Green, who previously served in Hancock State Prison in Sparta, was returned to the Douglas County jail after his most recent conviction.