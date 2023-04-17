Life in prison for man who fatally shot his grandfather during fight in DeKalb

Vincent Almond, 32, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 75-year-old Henry Benton. Almond was sentenced to prison Friday.

The incident on Aug. 29, 2020, started as an argument between Almond and his 9-year-old relative over $2.50 that was missing, DeKalb district attorney spokeswoman Lisa Myers said. Almond’s mother tried to intervene, but Myers said she was unsuccessful in getting Almond to calm down, so she called her parents for help.