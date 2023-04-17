X

Life in prison for man who fatally shot his grandfather during fight in DeKalb

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A man was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his grandfather during a fight at a DeKalb County home in 2020, officials said.

Vincent Almond, 32, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of 75-year-old Henry Benton. Almond was sentenced to prison Friday.

The incident on Aug. 29, 2020, started as an argument between Almond and his 9-year-old relative over $2.50 that was missing, DeKalb district attorney spokeswoman Lisa Myers said. Almond’s mother tried to intervene, but Myers said she was unsuccessful in getting Almond to calm down, so she called her parents for help.

Benton, Almond’s grandfather, got to the home with his wife and tried to speak to the man in his bedroom. Myers said the two then got into a physical fight.

As Almond’s mother and grandmother came into the room, Myers said Almond grabbed a handgun from under his bed sheets and fatally shot Benton in the chest.

Almond was arrested and admitted to shooting his grandfather, but he claimed he fired in self-defense. Benton was not armed at the time, according to Myers.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

