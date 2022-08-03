Lawrenceville man pleads guilty to stealing $230K through online romance scams

A Gwinnett County man who stole more than $230,000 from people in Arizona and California through online romance scams was sentenced after pleading guilty, officials announced Wednesday.
Borin Khoun pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft by taking and was sentenced to 15 years, including 90 days to be served in jail and nine months in a work release program, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said. Khoun was also fined $1,500 and ordered to pay about $234,000 in restitution to the victims.
“Khoun engaged in online scams targeting older adults and their hard-earned dollars, and now he is paying the price for his illegal actions,” Carr said.
Khoun was indicted in July 2021 on four counts of theft by taking after he stole more than $50,000 from a man in California on four separate occasions in November 2020, Carr previously said. The indictment accused Khoun of committing the thefts with the “intention of depriving this owner of this property.”
Just a few months ago, in April, Khoun was also indicted on one count of theft by taking. According to the indictment, he stole over $180,000 from a person in Arizona in February 2021 and 2020.
Khoun pleaded guilty to both counts, according to Carr.
“By working with our partners on the Cyber Fraud Task Force, we were able to identify Khoun for the role he played in this fraudulent scheme and secure justice for those he helped to exploit and deceive,” Carr said.
