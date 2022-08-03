Lawrenceville man pleads guilty to stealing $230K through online romance scams

Borin Khoun pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft by taking and was sentenced to 15 years, including 90 days to be served in jail and nine months in a work release program, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said. Khoun was also fined $1,500 and ordered to pay about $234,000 in restitution to the victims.

“Khoun engaged in online scams targeting older adults and their hard-earned dollars, and now he is paying the price for his illegal actions,” Carr said.