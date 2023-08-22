Lawrenceville man dies after being pulled from Lake Lanier

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By
21 minutes ago
X

A Lawrenceville man died Monday night after being pulled from Lake Lanier, according to investigators.

Brayan Tarasona, 22, went to Van Pugh Park on Gaines Ferry Road to swim, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses said Tarason swam into deep water and was attempting to get back to the shore when he went under.

Rescue crews from the Hall fire department were called to the area shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tarasona was pulled from the water with a remote vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died about two hours later.

His death is the fourth in recent weeks at Lake Lanier and the second at Van Pugh Park.

ExploreBody of Lake Lanier swimmer found after 5 days of searching

In late July, 24-year-old Thomas “Shep” Milner jumped into the water from his family’s dock near Little Ridge Park in Forsyth County and was shocked by an electrical current in the water, investigators said.

Two days later, 61-year-old Tracy Stewart, of Stone Mountain, was pulled from 110 feet of water several hours after he jumped in from a boat near East Bank Park and became distressed. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket, and by the time his group found one for him, he was already underwater, Gwinnett County officials said.

Earlier this month, the body of a 27-year-old Buford man who went missing while swimming at Van Pugh Park was found after five days of searching, according to officials. Leonardo Martinez went underwater and never resurfaced. His body was recovered by game wardens during shore sweeps near the park, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He was found about 30 yards from the shore.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida for DUI45m ago

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
2h ago

Credit: TNS

New Primerica index shows household finances improving, still burdened
1h ago

Credit: (New York State Department of He

The CDC works to overhaul lab operations after COVID-19 test flop
3h ago

Credit: (New York State Department of He

The CDC works to overhaul lab operations after COVID-19 test flop
3h ago

Credit: SPECIAL

IBM to sell Weather Company assets to California firm
3h ago
The Latest

UPDATE
Man found dead from gunshot wound in SW Atlanta park
2m ago
Gamblers bet on Trump’s tie, mugshot, stats as Thursday surrender nears
2h ago
Father named person of interest as search for missing toddler enters 6th day
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
4h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top