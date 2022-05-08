Large fire at Gwinnett apartment complex displaces 20 residents

At least 20 people were displaced Saturday afternoon after a large fire broke out in a Gwinnett County apartment complex, according to fire officials.
Gwinnett firefighters were called to Somerset at the Crossings apartments on Summerwalk Parkway just before 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire throughout the first and second floors of a two-story, eight-unit apartment building, according to a news release. The fire extended to the attic in one section of the building.
Firefighters worked to quickly evacuate residents from the other units as other crews worked to extinguish the flames, the news release states. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.
Two units sustained extensive fire damage, and two cats were found dead in a first-floor unit, the release states. Six other units had minor smoke and water damage.
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
Fire investigators determined the fire started in a kitchen in which one of the residents tried to cook a pizza in a toaster oven, according to the release. When the residents noticed smoke coming from the kitchen, they tried to extinguish it, but were unsuccessful and evacuated instead. Smoke alarms were not working, officials said.
The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to those displaced, which included 14 adults and six children.
Gwinnett firefighters ask the public to ensure working smoke alarms are installed on each level of a home and inside each bedroom.
“Develop a home escape plan and practice fire drills regularly,” Lt. Justin Wilson said.
About the Author