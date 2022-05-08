Large fire at Gwinnett apartment complex displaces 20 residents

Gwinnett firefighters were called to Somerset at the Crossings apartments on Summerwalk Parkway just before 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire throughout the first and second floors of a two-story, eight-unit apartment building, according to a news release. The fire extended to the attic in one section of the building.

Firefighters worked to quickly evacuate residents from the other units as other crews worked to extinguish the flames, the news release states. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.