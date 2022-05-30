Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old

“According to witnesses, a 5-year-old male was playing on a float in the lake and a few minutes later he was missing from the float,” the department said in a released. “The game wardens located the victim with side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water and the Bartow County Dive Team recovered the victim’s body at 4:35 p.m. The victim has been identified as Kaiden Franklin, age 5, of Calhoun.”

In addition, the DNR responded to a weekend drowning that claimed the life of a 20-year-old victim at Lake Lanier.

“On Sunday afternoon, Georgia game wardens responded to the scene of a drowning at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier,” a department release said. “A 20-year-old male drowned in the swimming area. He was located by game wardens using side scan sonar and recovered by Hall County Fire. His ID will be released when family has been notified.”