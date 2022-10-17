Knife-wielding man shot by neighbor in Gainesville, police say

Officers were called to the New Holland Springs townhouse village in Hall County around 7:30 a.m. after getting reports of a man behaving abnormally, Gainesville police said on social media. The caller told police a man who seemed to be suffering a mental health crisis was running through the neighborhood, causing damage and threatening people.

Before officers arrived, the man used knives to threaten two emergency medical workers who were trying to load a patient into an ambulance on Shades Valley Lane, police said. Authorities did not say if the medical call was related to the man making the threats.