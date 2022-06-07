‘Keep an open mind,’ golf course murder suspect says on Instagram

The slayings of three men, including the club’s beloved golf director, rattled the Cobb County community last summer.

Rhoden is accused of killing Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, both of whom were found tied up and shot in the back of a Dodge pickup truck on the 10th hole of the golf course.

The third victim, golf director Gene Siller, was fatally shot after going onto the course to find out why the truck had driven onto the fairway and gotten stuck near a sand trap, investigators said.

Combined Shape Caption Gene Siller and his family. Combined Shape Caption Gene Siller and his family.

Cobb police have released few details about a possible motive in the case, but said Siller was killed “because he witnessed an active crime taking place” on the busy Independence Day weekend. The 46-year-old had a wife and two young sons.

Rhoden, who was arrested days later, was recently re-indicted along with two of his alleged accomplices, Justin Caleb Pruitt and Taylor Nicole Cameron.

Rhoden faces 17 charges, including three counts of malice murder, seven counts of felony murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence, court records show.

Explore 3 indicted in triple killing at Cobb golf course

Pruitt’s warrant alleges he acted as a “co-conspirator and accomplice” in helping bind Pierson and Valdez with duct tape and zip ties at a building along Jonesboro Road in Clayton County. He is also accused of helping transport the men some 41 miles to the golf course, where investigators say Pierson and Valdez were killed by Rhoden.

Pruitt faces two counts of felony murder and two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, court records show.

After running from the scene, Rhoden allegedly had Cameron drive to the golf course to take the gun, authorities said. She was recently indicted on one count criminal attempt to commit tampering with evidence.

Combined Shape Caption August 24, 2021 Kennesaw - The golf club of slain pro Gene Siller was displayed during a fundraiser last year at Pinetree Country Club. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Combined Shape Caption August 24, 2021 Kennesaw - The golf club of slain pro Gene Siller was displayed during a fundraiser last year at Pinetree Country Club. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rhoden’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.