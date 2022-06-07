‘Keep an open mind,’ golf course murder suspect says on Instagram

An aspiring rapper facing murder charges in the shootings of three men last summer at a bustling Cobb County golf course took to Instagram Tuesday morning for the first time in months.
In a message posted to his account, Bryan Anthony Rhoden denied what he called “erroneous” allegations against him and said news reports about the July 3, 2021, slayings at Pinetree Country Club “could not be further from reality.”
“In my absence, I ask that the people keep an open mind as to what led to the unfortunate turn of events and who is responsible,” the post said. The account had not been updated since October.
Rhoden has been in the Cobb County jail since his July 2021 arrest. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has access to a mobile device or computer or if someone made the post on his behalf.
The slayings of three men, including the club’s beloved golf director, rattled the Cobb County community last summer.
Rhoden is accused of killing Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, both of whom were found tied up and shot in the back of a Dodge pickup truck on the 10th hole of the golf course.
The third victim, golf director Gene Siller, was fatally shot after going onto the course to find out why the truck had driven onto the fairway and gotten stuck near a sand trap, investigators said.
Cobb police have released few details about a possible motive in the case, but said Siller was killed “because he witnessed an active crime taking place” on the busy Independence Day weekend. The 46-year-old had a wife and two young sons.
Rhoden, who was arrested days later, was recently re-indicted along with two of his alleged accomplices, Justin Caleb Pruitt and Taylor Nicole Cameron.
Rhoden faces 17 charges, including three counts of malice murder, seven counts of felony murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, three counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and tampering with evidence, court records show.
Pruitt’s warrant alleges he acted as a “co-conspirator and accomplice” in helping bind Pierson and Valdez with duct tape and zip ties at a building along Jonesboro Road in Clayton County. He is also accused of helping transport the men some 41 miles to the golf course, where investigators say Pierson and Valdez were killed by Rhoden.
Pruitt faces two counts of felony murder and two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, court records show.
After running from the scene, Rhoden allegedly had Cameron drive to the golf course to take the gun, authorities said. She was recently indicted on one count criminal attempt to commit tampering with evidence.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Rhoden’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.
