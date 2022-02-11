Jury takes 13 minutes to convict man of killing roommate at Tucker hotel

According to prosecutors, Hinton’s girlfriend was standing in the doorway of another hotel room. Henderson told her he shot Hinton because he “was lookin’ at me.”

Investigators testified that Henderson called a friend to pick him up prior to police arriving. The friend helped Henderson pack his bags and drove him to another hotel. During the drive, Henderson told his friend that Hinton “said something smart to him, so he shot him,” court officials said.

Around the same time, Hinton was being rushed to Atlanta Medical Center, clinging to life. He later died there.

Surveillance cameras captured Henderson fleeing the hotel just after the shooting. DeKalb police arrested him at another hotel the following day and recovered the murder weapon from his room.

Henderson initially denied shooting Hinton, but said at trial he fired at the victim in self-defense when Hinton tried to attack him with a plastic broom, officials said.