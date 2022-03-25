Jury convicts man of robbing Marietta pawn shop at gunpoint, leading cops on chase

Eight minutes later, near Paces Ferry Road, Mackey was arrested. Swaby, who had the bag containing the stolen jewelry, was caught by Cobb police K-9 units.

The Cash America Pawn employees and a witness testified against Mackey at trial, as did Swaby. He took a guilty plea in 2021 and was sentenced.

Store surveillance videos, body-worn and dash camera videos, fingerprints and the pellet pistol were presented as evidence, along with the costume worn by the defendant.

“Mackey is a dangerous career criminal. Our trial team was able to secure justice by presenting a strong case to the jury to allow them to see through his disguise and hold him accountable for his actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Tony Norton, who prosecuted the case with ADA Margaret Bennett. ”We were able to do so thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Marietta police and Cobb County police departments.”