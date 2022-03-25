Jury convicts man of robbing Marietta pawn shop at gunpoint, leading cops on chase

Nearly three years after a man terrorized three Marietta pawn shop employees during an armed robbery, the 48-year-old was found guilty on seven counts and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A jury on Thursday found Michael Bernard Mackey guilty of armed robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment in the brazen 2019 crime at Cash America Pawn on Cobb Parkway, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced Friday.
Mackey entered the store July 24 dressed as a construction worker and wearing a wig to help cover his face, according to a news release. Accompanied by Nicholas Arthur Swaby, Mackey pointed a replica revolver pellet pistol at two female employees and forced them into a closet with a third employee, Broady said.
According to an arrest warrant, Mackey broke into a glass counter and stole multiple rings and bracelets.
The pair then fled in a white Crown Victoria that had distinctive taxi markings. After Cobb police spotted the vehicle, Mackey and Swaby led officers on a high-speed chase on I-285 during the evening commute.
Eight minutes later, near Paces Ferry Road, Mackey was arrested. Swaby, who had the bag containing the stolen jewelry, was caught by Cobb police K-9 units.
The Cash America Pawn employees and a witness testified against Mackey at trial, as did Swaby. He took a guilty plea in 2021 and was sentenced.
Store surveillance videos, body-worn and dash camera videos, fingerprints and the pellet pistol were presented as evidence, along with the costume worn by the defendant.
“Mackey is a dangerous career criminal. Our trial team was able to secure justice by presenting a strong case to the jury to allow them to see through his disguise and hold him accountable for his actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Tony Norton, who prosecuted the case with ADA Margaret Bennett. ”We were able to do so thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Marietta police and Cobb County police departments.”
