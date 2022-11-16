Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming woman was raped in Cherokee County jail

In the lawsuit, filed in late July, the plaintiff claimed she was raped and physically injured in October 2020 by a deputy in an area of the jail under construction and without cameras. The deputy then allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone, the lawsuit stated.

The woman was held in Cherokee during 2019 and 2020 and was part of a jail program called Workforce, the lawsuit states. When she joined the program, she began to hear talk of inmates being sexually abused. Then, the lawsuit stated, she became a victim.