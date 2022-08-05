Woman files federal lawsuit claiming she was raped at Cherokee County jail

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds and several members of the jail command staff are named as defendants in the suit, which seeks a jury trial and punitive damages. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Friday the agency had not been served with the lawsuit and could not comment on the pending litigation.

In June 2019, a Cherokee County deputy resigned following his arrest after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate. Richard Gilleland was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a person in custody, two counts of sexual battery and two counts of violation of oath of office.

Gilleland isn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but his arrest is mentioned.

“Although Gilleland was removed from the CSO in June of 2019, the custom, policy, and culture that allowed and encouraged widespread, pervasive sexual abuse at the ADC continued,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff was booked into jail on various drug charges on March 14, 2019. She was accused of being involved in a criminal drug trafficking enterprise and trying to hide evidence of the business, investigators said at the time. She was released on bond July 19, 2019, but arrested again when her bond was revoked that August. She was again released in October 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.