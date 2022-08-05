ajc logo
X

Woman files federal lawsuit claiming she was raped at Cherokee County jail

A North Carolina woman has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was raped while an inmate in the Cherokee County jail. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
A North Carolina woman has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was raped while an inmate in the Cherokee County jail. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A former inmate of the Cherokee County jail says she was raped and sexually assaulted by deputies in a federal lawsuit filed late last week.

The woman was held in Cherokee during 2019 and 2020 and was part of a jail program called Workforce, the lawsuit states. When she joined the program, she began to hear talk of inmates being sexually abused. Then, the lawsuit states, she became a victim.

In October 2020, the plaintiff says was raped and physically injured by a deputy in an area of the jail under construction and without cameras, the lawsuit states. The deputy then allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

ExploreEx-Cherokee County deputy arrested, accused of sexually assaulting female inmate

“Rape, sexual battery, and coerced sexual acts with female ADC (adult detention center) inmates was rampant, routine, and widespread throughout the ADC, particularly in connection with the Workforce program,” the lawsuit states.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution generally does not name people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds and several members of the jail command staff are named as defendants in the suit, which seeks a jury trial and punitive damages. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Friday the agency had not been served with the lawsuit and could not comment on the pending litigation.

In June 2019, a Cherokee County deputy resigned following his arrest after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate. Richard Gilleland was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a person in custody, two counts of sexual battery and two counts of violation of oath of office.

Gilleland isn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but his arrest is mentioned.

“Although Gilleland was removed from the CSO in June of 2019, the custom, policy, and culture that allowed and encouraged widespread, pervasive sexual abuse at the ADC continued,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff was booked into jail on various drug charges on March 14, 2019. She was accused of being involved in a criminal drug trafficking enterprise and trying to hide evidence of the business, investigators said at the time. She was released on bond July 19, 2019, but arrested again when her bond was revoked that August. She was again released in October 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
Courtney Upshaw goes from multi-championship winner to up-and-coming coach2h ago
Georgia’s longtime ticket manager resigns amid distribution process
3h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
8h ago
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power
6h ago
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power
6h ago
Middle Georgia school bus driver killed, 2 children injured in morning crash
4h ago
The Latest
Rockdale deputy, previously fired by DeKalb PD for drinking, charged with DUI
1h ago
2-year-old critical after targeted shooting in SW Atlanta, police say
2h ago
Georgia State Patrol’s first female pilot gets her wings
2h ago
Featured
ajc.com

How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Updated Atlanta gas prices including a gas price map
6h ago
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top