Jonesboro felon gets 10 years in prison for buying guns with stolen identity

In July 2021, police in Tallahassee were investigating a shooting and found a pistol that had been purchased by Williams several weeks prior, Buchanan said.

Later that month, agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) raided Williams’ home and seized multiple guns. An analysis of the guns using the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) linked one of them to shell casings recovered from the scene of the Tallahassee shooting, Buchanan said. The investigation led to the pending charges against Williams in Florida.

Williams’ previous felony convictions include home invasion, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated battery, drug trafficking and others, according to Buchanan. He used a single stolen identity to purchase all of the guns he acquired during his buying spree, which lasted more than a year.

“ATF is deliberate and calculated in our approach to stem violent gun crimes from devastating our neighborhoods, while exploiting investigative leads derived from the NIBIN, connecting crime guns to crime scenes and leveraging our expertise to support investigations across multiple jurisdictions,” said Jeffrey Matthews, a special agent with ATF’s Newark field division.

Williams was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, Buchanan said. There is no parole in the federal prison system.