Johns Creek man, ‘mastermind’ of $11M PPP fraud scheme, gets 15 years in prison

The case against Thomas focused on the months from April through August of 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Thomas admitted to orchestrating a scheme that secured 14 PPP loans in amounts between $700,000 and $850,000.

The Paycheck Protection Program was created as part of the CARES Act, which provided funds to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure they could continue paying workers. Thomas coordinated with other defendants to submit falsified loan applications that included fake payroll information. None of the businesses had any employees or payroll expenses, and the loan applications were essentially identical, Buchanan said.

Once the PPP loans were deposited into the business accounts, about $5.5 million was transferred to an account held by Thomas, according to federal officials. The remaining funds were used by the supposed business owners for personal expenses. Buchanan said the U.S. Justice Department has seized more than $4 million in PPP loan proceeds from participants in the scheme.

Of the 11 others found guilty, five were from Georgia, federal officials said, but the case also ensnared defendants in California, Michigan and Ohio.

“Thomas orchestrated a massive fraudulent scheme to greedily line his pockets with stolen government funds that were intended to provide relief to small businesses and their employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Keri Farley, Special Agent of FBI Atlanta, said. “Hopefully, Thomas enjoyed his short-lived fun with all the luxury items purchased with stolen taxpayer money, as he will now pay for his crimes with a lengthy prison sentence.”