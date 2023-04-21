Jilted girlfriend, brother charged in Clayton County man’s 2019 killing

Newoker Adrianne Hurt, 45, was arrested on a murder charge at her apartment in Atlanta, Clayton Sheriff Levon Allen announced. Her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, was charged in connection with the incident but is already in federal prison in West Virginia on unrelated charges, Allen said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution could not independently verify his incarceration.

The investigation began July 31, 2019, when Shawn Jackson of Jonesboro was reported missing by his son and Hurt, who was his live-in girlfriend at the time. Investigators were able to learn that Hurt caught Jackson cheating and got into a fight in front of the other woman’s house, Allen said. The fight continued for hours, even as the couple went home and night fell.