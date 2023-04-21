Jilted girlfriend, brother charged in Clayton County man’s 2019 killing

A woman who authorities say discovered her boyfriend was cheating, killed him at his Clayton County home in 2019 and had her brother help bury the body in Alabama was arrested Thursday.
Newoker Adrianne Hurt, 45, was arrested on a murder charge at her apartment in Atlanta, Clayton Sheriff Levon Allen announced. Her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, was charged in connection with the incident but is already in federal prison in West Virginia on unrelated charges, Allen said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution could not independently verify his incarceration.
The investigation began July 31, 2019, when Shawn Jackson of Jonesboro was reported missing by his son and Hurt, who was his live-in girlfriend at the time. Investigators were able to learn that Hurt caught Jackson cheating and got into a fight in front of the other woman’s house, Allen said. The fight continued for hours, even as the couple went home and night fell.
In the morning, Hurt awoke Jackson’s son, who was 17 at the time, to tell him his father had left in the middle of the night, Allen said. Less than three weeks later, Jackson’s body was found in a shallow grave in Jefferson County, Alabama.
According to Allen, investigators determined Jackson had been shot in the head three times as he slept. They learned that Hurt had gotten help from her brother to get rid of Jackson’s body, the sheriff’s office said. More than three years later, the sheriff’s office took out charges against Hurt and her brother and arrested the former girlfriend.
Hurt was booked into the Clayton jail Thursday evening on charges of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another person. She remains in jail without bond.
