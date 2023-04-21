X

Jilted girlfriend, brother charged in Clayton County man’s 2019 killing

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A woman who authorities say discovered her boyfriend was cheating, killed him at his Clayton County home in 2019 and had her brother help bury the body in Alabama was arrested Thursday.

Newoker Adrianne Hurt, 45, was arrested on a murder charge at her apartment in Atlanta, Clayton Sheriff Levon Allen announced. Her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, was charged in connection with the incident but is already in federal prison in West Virginia on unrelated charges, Allen said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution could not independently verify his incarceration.

The investigation began July 31, 2019, when Shawn Jackson of Jonesboro was reported missing by his son and Hurt, who was his live-in girlfriend at the time. Investigators were able to learn that Hurt caught Jackson cheating and got into a fight in front of the other woman’s house, Allen said. The fight continued for hours, even as the couple went home and night fell.

In the morning, Hurt awoke Jackson’s son, who was 17 at the time, to tell him his father had left in the middle of the night, Allen said. Less than three weeks later, Jackson’s body was found in a shallow grave in Jefferson County, Alabama.

According to Allen, investigators determined Jackson had been shot in the head three times as he slept. They learned that Hurt had gotten help from her brother to get rid of Jackson’s body, the sheriff’s office said. More than three years later, the sheriff’s office took out charges against Hurt and her brother and arrested the former girlfriend.

Hurt was booked into the Clayton jail Thursday evening on charges of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another person. She remains in jail without bond.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file

Javaris Crittenton, in prison for 2011 shooting death, to be released after judge’s...1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch
8h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

76 indicted in Spalding County after sting operation targets 2 gangs
21h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

76 indicted in Spalding County after sting operation targets 2 gangs
21h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

YSL attorney released on $5,000 bond
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Pair indicted on murder charges in separate Cobb shootings
37m ago
Javaris Crittenton, in prison for 2011 shooting death, to be released after judge’s...
1h ago
3 injured in Edgewood Avenue shooting ‘caught in crossfire,’ police say
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
16h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top