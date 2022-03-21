Jerseys, cash missing after ‘friends’ host party at late NFL player’s house

Several people were arrested after allegedly hosting a party at a Roswell home and posting pictures on social media, according to police.
That’s because the homeowner, football standout Demaryius Thomas, died in December. Thomas, who played at Georgia Tech and in the NFL, was found dead in his home. He was 33.
On March 13, Thomas’ mother called police after seeing social media posts from people inside her son’s Riverside Road home, according to an incident report released Monday. Katina Smith told police no one should have been in her late son’s home. Both she and her son’s father were awaiting a death certificate in order to take ownership of the home, a police report states.
Three days later, numerous items were reported stolen from the home, including various football memorabilia such as a jersey signed by Tom Brady and an ESPY award, a police report states. A gun magazine, shoes, clothes, a hyperbaric chamber and thousands of dollars in cash were also missing.
When officers arrived at the home on the morning of March 13, an Uber driver was waiting in the driveway to deliver food. Inside the home, officers found several people, including two asleep in the master bedroom, the police report states. Officers also found drugs and weapons.
“During the sweep, marijuana was located in the pool room in plain view,” a police report states. “A gun magazine was also discovered in the pool room as well.”
Three people were arrested at the home and charged with criminal trespassing: Vashone Jones, Perfect Robinson and Malcom Daniels. Daniels was also charged with felony cocaine possession, according to police.
Jones, a former Bibb County deputy, was released the following day on $2,000 bond, Fulton County jail records show. Robinson was released March 15 on a $2,000 signature bond. Daniels remained in jail Monday because his arrest violated his probation in a separate Middle Georgia case, jail records show.
Three days after the arrests, family members and personal assistants of Thomas met with officers at the home to determine the items believed to have been stolen. Officers were able to locate a security camera system in a locked room, and investigators planned to review footage in hopes of determining who was responsible for the thefts, a police report states.
The thefts remain under investigation, according to a spokesman for Roswell police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCoy at Jmccoy@roswellgov.com or 770-640-4573.
A Laurens County native, Thomas played at Georgia Tech from 2006-09 before being drafted by the Denver Broncos. His NFL career included five Pro Bowl trips and two Super Bowls.
Thomas’ family believes he died from a medical emergency and possibly had a seizure. Funeral services were held at West Laurens High School and McCamish Pavilion on the Tech campus.
