Jerseys, cash missing after ‘friends’ host party at late NFL player’s house

“During the sweep, marijuana was located in the pool room in plain view,” a police report states. “A gun magazine was also discovered in the pool room as well.”

Three people were arrested at the home and charged with criminal trespassing: Vashone Jones, Perfect Robinson and Malcom Daniels. Daniels was also charged with felony cocaine possession, according to police.

Demaryius Thomas' mother, Katina Smith, enters West Laurens High School for Thomas' funeral service in the school's gymnasium on Dec. 18, 2021. West Laurens was his alma mater. Credit: Steve Schaefer

Jones, a former Bibb County deputy, was released the following day on $2,000 bond, Fulton County jail records show. Robinson was released March 15 on a $2,000 signature bond. Daniels remained in jail Monday because his arrest violated his probation in a separate Middle Georgia case, jail records show.

Three days after the arrests, family members and personal assistants of Thomas met with officers at the home to determine the items believed to have been stolen. Officers were able to locate a security camera system in a locked room, and investigators planned to review footage in hopes of determining who was responsible for the thefts, a police report states.

The thefts remain under investigation, according to a spokesman for Roswell police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCoy at Jmccoy@roswellgov.com or 770-640-4573.

A Laurens County native, Thomas played at Georgia Tech from 2006-09 before being drafted by the Denver Broncos. His NFL career included five Pro Bowl trips and two Super Bowls.

Thomas’ family believes he died from a medical emergency and possibly had a seizure. Funeral services were held at West Laurens High School and McCamish Pavilion on the Tech campus.