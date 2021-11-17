Inmate in ‘detox protocol’ dies in Forsyth County jail

Rhett Anderson, 63, of Cumming, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for violating his probation by failure to appear, Forsyth sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a news release. Anderson suffered from multiple health issues, including alcohol abuse, and was being housed in the medical unit, according to Miller.

Just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the unit because Anderson had become unresponsive, Miller said. The jail nurse and deputies attempted to give him first aid, but Anderson was declared dead at the scene once emergency medical personnel arrived.