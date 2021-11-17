ajc logo
Inmate in ‘detox protocol’ dies in Forsyth County jail

A representative from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the man who died suffered from multiple health issues, including alcohol abuse.
A representative from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the man who died suffered from multiple health issues, including alcohol abuse.

Sheriff’s office requests GBI investigation

A man who was arrested on a bench warrant in Forsyth County died early Wednesday morning in the jail’s medical unit where he was undergoing “detox protocols,” the sheriff’s office said.

Rhett Anderson, 63, of Cumming, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for violating his probation by failure to appear, Forsyth sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a news release. Anderson suffered from multiple health issues, including alcohol abuse, and was being housed in the medical unit, according to Miller.

Just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to the unit because Anderson had become unresponsive, Miller said. The jail nurse and deputies attempted to give him first aid, but Anderson was declared dead at the scene once emergency medical personnel arrived.

Around 2:30 a.m., only minutes before Anderson was found unresponsive, deputies on night watch confirmed that he was sleeping, Miller said.

Anderson’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Forsyth sheriff’s office has requested the GBI to conduct an investigation into his death.

