I-285 in DeKalb shut down for hours due to fatal pedestrian crash

Early-morning traffic was backed up for hours Friday after I-285 was shut down in DeKalb County as police investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
The investigation began around 2 a.m. on the Perimeter near the Indian Creek MARTA station, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. All northbound lanes of I-285 were shut down for about three hours.
A man who was walking in the interstate’s northbound lanes was hit by a car, police confirmed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver stayed to cooperate with police.
Just after 6 a.m., all lanes were reopened, the Traffic Center reported. Traffic largely recovered ahead of the morning rush.
No other details have been released about the crash, including the man’s identity or why he was walking on the highway.
