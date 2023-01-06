ajc logo
X

I-285 in DeKalb shut down for hours due to fatal pedestrian crash

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Early-morning traffic was backed up for hours Friday after I-285 was shut down in DeKalb County as police investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation began around 2 a.m. on the Perimeter near the Indian Creek MARTA station, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. All northbound lanes of I-285 were shut down for about three hours.

A man who was walking in the interstate’s northbound lanes was hit by a car, police confirmed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver stayed to cooperate with police.

Just after 6 a.m., all lanes were reopened, the Traffic Center reported. Traffic largely recovered ahead of the morning rush.

No other details have been released about the crash, including the man’s identity or why he was walking on the highway.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

OPINION: House Speaker Jan Jones takes her place in Georgia history4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fundraising effort helps get UGA Spike Squad to Los Angeles
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A coach named Smart has made Georgia wise in the ways of winning
2h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Clyde bucks McCarthy, despite October fundraiser
4h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Clyde bucks McCarthy, despite October fundraiser
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: One of Georgia’s biggest fretters believes UGA will win
1h ago
The Latest

BREAKING: Heavily armed officers respond to man barricaded in SE Atlanta apartments
4m ago
Cops: Man shot, beaten after trying to enter former Gwinnett home by mistake
1h ago
Gwinnett police investigate serious injury crash involving school bus
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
12h ago
OPINION: House Speaker Jan Jones takes her place in Georgia history
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top