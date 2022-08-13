Husband of missing Indiana woman found not guilty in separate Coweta stalking case

Both police agencies are investigating Ciera Breland’s disappearance and have not ruled out foul play. Investigators declared Xavier Breland a person of interest in the case in March.

“He’s cooperated with police. He’s made statements to the police and tried to help them in any way possible,” Howard told Channel 2 regarding the disappearance.

Authorities said Ciera Breland was in Georgia the week of Feb. 20 visiting family in Johns Creek along with Xavier Breland, their 5-month-old son and their white labradoodle. According to Johns Creek detectives, she was last seen alive in Georgia on Feb. 24 at a home in the 10500 block of Highgate Manor Court.

The FBI, which is assisting in the investigation and offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Ciera Breland’s discovery, said n March there is no evidence she ever returned home to Indiana from the family trip.

Ciera Breland’s parents told Channel 2 that they don’t believe their daughter will come back home alive, but her father does pray about it, “all the time, 24/7,” he said.

A case, in which Xavier Breland is charged with aggravated stalking, remains open in Fulton County, court records show. But Howard said he expects that to be dismissed.

“Because the prosecutor, Matthew Swope, used the Fulton County case to try and prove the Coweta case, the Fulton County case should be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds,” Howard said.