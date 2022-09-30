Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia

As the storm continues its destructive path, companies are stepping up and offering donations to help those in need. Publix Super Markets Charities committed to donating $1 million to nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross and United Way, to help with relief efforts.

“I’m proud of our more than 230,000 associates who are working hard to take care of our customers, our communities and each other every day and especially in times of need,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a release. “We’re grateful to Publix Charities for their generous donation to help the people who have been affected by Hurricane Ian.”