Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hurricane Ian cut a devastating swath through Florida on its way to Georgia and South Carolina, leaving 2.5 million without power, destroying homes, displacing thousands and killing at least one person.

As the storm continues its destructive path, companies are stepping up and offering donations to help those in need. Publix Super Markets Charities committed to donating $1 million to nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross and United Way, to help with relief efforts.

“I’m proud of our more than 230,000 associates who are working hard to take care of our customers, our communities and each other every day and especially in times of need,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a release. “We’re grateful to Publix Charities for their generous donation to help the people who have been affected by Hurricane Ian.”

Delta Air Lines contributed $250,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts, while Home Depot announced they plan to work with Operation Blessing, just like they have for more than 20 natural disasters since 2011, to assist those in need with supplies and relief kits.

Rev. Bryant Wright, president of Send Relief, an international relief organization, said his group, along with several state Southern Baptist Convention disaster relief teams are standing by to get the go-ahead from government and public service officials to go into Florida.

He hopes feeding stations will be ready by Saturday. Once activated at 10 sites around the areas hit hard by the hurricane, they will have the capacity to give 170,000 meals a day. Additionally, there are a number of boats manned by rescue teams from North Carolina and Tennessee ready to help people who are trapped in their homes.

Here are more ways to help:

Blood donations

Monetary donations

Supplies

  • Jaguar Land Rover South Atlanta - Supplies - Drop-off at 3900 Jonesboro Road, Union City, GA 30291
    • Cleaning supplies, hygiene products, baby items, Target gift cards, Walmart gift cards, washing detergent, snacks, bottled water.

Before donating, check the organization’s track record or visit the Charity Navigator website, which provides information on charities and grades based on their work, or the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

Some organizations are looking for volunteers, either in-person or virtual, to help those in need:

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

