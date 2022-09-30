Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia

Hurricane Ian cut a devastating swath through Florida on its way to Georgia and South Carolina, leaving 2.5 million without power, destroying homes, displacing thousands and killing at least one person.
As the storm continues its destructive path, companies are stepping up and offering donations to help those in need. Publix Super Markets Charities committed to donating $1 million to nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross and United Way, to help with relief efforts.
“I’m proud of our more than 230,000 associates who are working hard to take care of our customers, our communities and each other every day and especially in times of need,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a release. “We’re grateful to Publix Charities for their generous donation to help the people who have been affected by Hurricane Ian.”
Delta Air Lines contributed $250,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts, while Home Depot announced they plan to work with Operation Blessing, just like they have for more than 20 natural disasters since 2011, to assist those in need with supplies and relief kits.
Rev. Bryant Wright, president of Send Relief, an international relief organization, said his group, along with several state Southern Baptist Convention disaster relief teams are standing by to get the go-ahead from government and public service officials to go into Florida.
He hopes feeding stations will be ready by Saturday. Once activated at 10 sites around the areas hit hard by the hurricane, they will have the capacity to give 170,000 meals a day. Additionally, there are a number of boats manned by rescue teams from North Carolina and Tennessee ready to help people who are trapped in their homes.
Here are more ways to help:
Blood donations
- LifeSouth - All blood types are currently needed
- American Red Cross - All blood types are currently needed
Monetary donations
- American Red Cross - redcross.org/donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation
- United Way’s Disaster Recovery
- United Methodist Committee on Relief
- Save the Children - Teams preparing to deliver essential, child-focused items to those in need
- The Salvation Army
- Catholic Charities USA
- Convoy of Hope
- Florida Disaster Fund - online or by texting DISASTER to 20222 to make a $10 donation
- Atlanta Humane Society - Animal Protection Unit evacuated 29 cats from a shelter in the path of Hurricane Ian in Englewood, Florida
- Publix Super Markets - Customers and associates can make donations in any amount at checkout starting Friday Sept. 30. All donated funds will go to the American Red Cross
Supplies
- Jaguar Land Rover South Atlanta - Supplies - Drop-off at 3900 Jonesboro Road, Union City, GA 30291
- Cleaning supplies, hygiene products, baby items, Target gift cards, Walmart gift cards, washing detergent, snacks, bottled water.
Before donating, check the organization’s track record or visit the Charity Navigator website, which provides information on charities and grades based on their work, or the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.
Some organizations are looking for volunteers, either in-person or virtual, to help those in need:
- Volunteer Florida has multiple volunteer opportunities both virtual and in-person
- American Red Cross has multiple different volunteer opportunities
- The Salvation Army has multiple different volunteer opportunities
