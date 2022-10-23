Human remains found near missing Douglasville teen’s last known location

Just over three weeks after a Douglasville teen was reported missing, human remains have been found near one of his last known locations, police announced.
Yaron Kathuri, 17, was last seen Sept. 28, and the vehicle he drove was later found at Arbor Place Mall, police have said.
Investigators have not said whether they believe the remains found Saturday are the missing teen, but they were found in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. Detectives are working to confirm the individual’s identity and the circumstances surrounding the death, police said in a statement posted to social media.
