Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta

Friday

Cumming: The city and American Legion Post 307 will host an 11 a.m. ceremony at the City Center Lou Sobh Amphitheater, 423 Canton Road.

Decatur: The Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center will host an event from 9 a.m. until noon featuring speakers and a display of classic cars and motorcycles. The center is located at 1670 Clairmont Road.

Kennesaw: A complimentary lunch will be offered at noon for past and current service members at the Ben Robertson Community Center. A short program will follow including remarks by Mayor Derek Easterling and a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit.

Sandy Springs: The city’s 14th Annual Veteran’s Day Tribute will be held at 11 a.m. in the Byers Theatre located at City Springs, adjacent to City Hall. Returning as emcee for the event is U.S. Army Veteran, Sandy Springs resident, and former WSB anchor John Pruitt.

Saturday

Acworth: A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Cauble Park.

Atlanta: The 42nd Annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade will be held in Midtown at 11 a.m. The parade will be on Peachtree Street south from 15th Street to 5th Street. Find more information at www.GVDA.org. Prior to the parade, a ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Woodruff Arts Center.

Canton: An 11 a.m. parade will be held downtown at 11 a.m. and is sponsored by the American Legion Post 45.

Douglasville: A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at Douglas County High School and will head downtown.

Dunwoody: The 10 a.m. ceremony will be held at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road. It will feature musical performances and guest speakers.

Fayetteville: A tribute to all veterans will be held at City Center Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will begin with a formal program and continue with live music, food trucks, dozens of retail vendors, community organization booths, and giveaways.

Johns Creek: A 9 a.m. ceremony will be held at Newtown Park’s Johns Creek Veterans Memorial Walk. The park is located at 3150 Old Alabama Road.

Lawrenceville: The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and County officials will provide remarks, and Army veteran and Superior Court Judge Angela Duncan will give a keynote address. The ceremony will stream live on Facebook @GwinnettGov

Marietta: The city and the Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion will host the 19th Annual Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. on the Square. A ceremony will follow at noon.

Milton: The city will host an annual breakfast for local veterans and their families from 8-9 a.m. Those interested in attending should email RSVP@miltonga.gov.

Norcross: A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park, located at the corner of S. Peachtree Street and N. Norcross Tucker Road.

Peachtree Corners: An 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard.

Powder Springs: An 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial at the Powder Springs Library, located at 4181 Atlanta Street.

Roswell: A celebration is planned for 8-10 a.m. at Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road. This Veterans Day event will include a complimentary breakfast for veterans and their families, an Honor Walk at 9 a.m. and a ceremony at 9:15 a.m.

Sugar Hill: A 10:30 a.m. ceremony will be held downtown and will include music from The Broad Street Concert Band, a flag raising and remarks from local veterans.

Woodstock: A 7 p.m. ceremony will be held at The Chambers at City Center, located at 8534 Main Street. A coffee and donut social will follow.

Sunday

Alpharetta: American Legion Post 201 will host the Annual Veterans Day Cruz-In from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 201 Wills Road. The family event will feature a variety of vehicles, including classics, vintage, off-road, muscle, modern, motorcycle and military.

Atlanta: The Atlanta History Center will offer free admission for veterans, active service members, and their families for all-day events, including curator chats, walking tours of Veterans Park, a special line-up of veterans history project interviews, and veterans-related short films.