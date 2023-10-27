Roswell Veterans Day celebration can include breakfast

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
3 hours ago

Roswell will celebrate and honor military veterans with a special celebration 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road.

This Veterans Day event will include a complimentary breakfast for Veterans and their families with advanced registration, an Honor Walk at 9 a.m. and a ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Residents are not required to attend the breakfast to attend the ceremony.

Space is limited for breakfast. Register by Nov. 10: https://ow.ly/QBvw50PW2rM.

Roswell routinely honors military veterans each month during the city council meeting when they announce the city’s Esteemed Veteran of Roswell award. On Oct. 10, the honor was bestowed on U.S. Army First Lieutenant David Reddick.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
