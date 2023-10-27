Roswell Veterans Day celebration can include breakfast

This Veterans Day event will include a complimentary breakfast for Veterans and their families with advanced registration, an Honor Walk at 9 a.m. and a ceremony at 9:15 a.m. Residents are not required to attend the breakfast to attend the ceremony.

Space is limited for breakfast. Register by Nov. 10: https://ow.ly/QBvw50PW2rM.

Roswell routinely honors military veterans each month during the city council meeting when they announce the city’s Esteemed Veteran of Roswell award. On Oct. 10, the honor was bestowed on U.S. Army First Lieutenant David Reddick.