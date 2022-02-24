BREAKING: Homicide commander on scene of shooting at NE Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police have been called to a shooting at the Solstice Morningside apartment complex in northeast Atlanta.
A department spokesperson confirmed that Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta police’s Homicide unit commander, was among the officers who responded to the apartment complex Wednesday night. He was expected to provide more details once on scene.
The shooting was reported to police around 7:10 Wednesday night, according to 911 call records. Solstice Morningside is in the 1900 block of Cheshire Bridge Road, about five mile southeast of Buckhead.
Police did not confirm that the incident is being investigated as a homicide or give details on the victim’s status.
This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more about the situation.
