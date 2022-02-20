Hamburger icon
Man accused of stealing, crashing fire engine in Atlanta

A homeless man has been detained by Atlanta police after allegedly stealing and crashing a fire engine into a parked car Saturday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2022. (AJC file photo/Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
42 minutes ago

A man has been detained by Atlanta police after allegedly stealing and crashing a fire engine into a parked car Saturday afternoon.

A crew was investigating a gas leak near Neal Street in northwest Atlanta. At the scene, Paramedic Engine 16 was stolen, reported Channel 2 Action News.

After crashing the engine, officials said, the homeless man proceeded to flee on foot from the scene and was detained a couple of hours after the ordeal.

The man was transported to the Grady Detention Center. Police suspected the man of having a mental health crisis and he is undergoing a medical evaluation. No charges have been filed against the man, according to police.

About the Author

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

