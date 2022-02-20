Man accused of stealing, crashing fire engine in Atlanta

A man has been detained by Atlanta police after allegedly stealing and crashing a fire engine into a parked car Saturday afternoon.
A crew was investigating a gas leak near Neal Street in northwest Atlanta. At the scene, Paramedic Engine 16 was stolen, reported Channel 2 Action News.
After crashing the engine, officials said, the homeless man proceeded to flee on foot from the scene and was detained a couple of hours after the ordeal.
The man was transported to the Grady Detention Center. Police suspected the man of having a mental health crisis and he is undergoing a medical evaluation. No charges have been filed against the man, according to police.
About the Author
Editors' Picks