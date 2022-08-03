Homeland Security official visits city to discuss response to potential threats

“While our programs are national and federal in nature, they are locally executed. No city is the same, so you need to get out and talk to the people that are on the ground doing it to make sure you are providing them what they need,” he said. “Before something happens, we strive to make sure they are as prepared as possible to detect threats and respond to them before they actually become something.”

As the home of the world’s busiest airport and the CDC and host to major events, Atlanta must be prepared, Rasicot said.

“We work hard to make sure all of your local first responders have the information they need, the equipment they need and the training they need, long before the events occur,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Brian Kuleski, Department of Homeland Security division director for the mobile detection deployment program, poses in Atlanta with a device that monitors gamma and nuclear radiation on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Brian Kuleski, division director for DHS’ mobile detection program, said being able to provide high-tech equipment to local jurisdictions helps address potential threats.

“It’s good for us to be mindful of what is out there in the environment, and we need to always be proactive trying to prevent something from happening,” he said.

Rasicot said DHS provides millions of dollars of funding through grants to local jurisdictions.

“The dedication shown by first responders in this city, every resident should be proud,” he said. These guys want to do a good job, want to make sure they have the best equipment and the best knowledge to do a good job. They are all in, in protecting Atlanta.”