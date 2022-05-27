ajc logo
X

‘His life and future were stolen’: Man found shot to death in Griffin street

Spalding County deputies are investigating a homicide in Griffin early Friday. A 22-year-old man was shot to death, according to authorities.

Combined ShapeCaption
Spalding County deputies are investigating a homicide in Griffin early Friday. A 22-year-old man was shot to death, according to authorities.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Spalding County deputies are investigating the death of a man found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

Sheriff Darrell Dix identified the victim as 22-year-old Jacqueris Holland. He’d been shot twice in the upper body when deputies arrived in the 1600 block of North Hill Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release.

Coroner Michael Pryor pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“All I can say at this point is that a young man lost his life and we are going to do all we can to track down his killer or killers,” Dix said in the release. “His life and future were stolen from him and his family this morning, and even though we cannot get those things back for them, we are going to do our best to give his family as many answers and as much closure as we can.”

Dix said crime scene investigators have been gathering evidence at the scene and conducting interviews. He said authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spalding County Investigator Steve Williamson at 770-467-4282, ext. 31433, or call 770-467-4282 and ask to speak to an investigator. Tipsters can also call the Spalding County emergency 911 center at 770-229-9911 and ask to speak to a deputy.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers2h ago
Family in shock after man gunned down inside East Point apartment
1h ago
Georgia Tech ends ACC Tournament stay with win over Louisville
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
2h ago
Jones wins primary for Ga. lieutenant governor, solidifying GOP ticket
2h ago
Here are Memorial Day weekend ceremonies around metro Atlanta
11h ago
The Latest
Family in shock after man gunned down inside East Point apartment
1h ago
High school student, 17, sought in Sandy Springs fatal shooting
1h ago
Authorities investigate ‘suspicious fire’ at Atlanta youth center
1h ago
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
23h ago
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top