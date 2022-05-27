‘His life and future were stolen’: Man found shot to death in Griffin street

Spalding County deputies are investigating the death of a man found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning.
Sheriff Darrell Dix identified the victim as 22-year-old Jacqueris Holland. He’d been shot twice in the upper body when deputies arrived in the 1600 block of North Hill Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release.
Coroner Michael Pryor pronounced the man dead at the scene.
“All I can say at this point is that a young man lost his life and we are going to do all we can to track down his killer or killers,” Dix said in the release. “His life and future were stolen from him and his family this morning, and even though we cannot get those things back for them, we are going to do our best to give his family as many answers and as much closure as we can.”
Dix said crime scene investigators have been gathering evidence at the scene and conducting interviews. He said authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Spalding County Investigator Steve Williamson at 770-467-4282, ext. 31433, or call 770-467-4282 and ask to speak to an investigator. Tipsters can also call the Spalding County emergency 911 center at 770-229-9911 and ask to speak to a deputy.
