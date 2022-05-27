‘His life and future were stolen’: Man found shot to death in Griffin street

“All I can say at this point is that a young man lost his life and we are going to do all we can to track down his killer or killers,” Dix said in the release. “His life and future were stolen from him and his family this morning, and even though we cannot get those things back for them, we are going to do our best to give his family as many answers and as much closure as we can.”

Dix said crime scene investigators have been gathering evidence at the scene and conducting interviews. He said authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting.