High-speed chase on I-16 in Effingham County ends in crash, gunfire

Credit: Effingham County Sheriff's Office

44 minutes ago
A high-speed pursuit Sunday night along I-16 in Effingham County ended with a crash and an exchange of gunfire with deputies, resulting in the death of a suspect, authorities said.

Authorities shut down the interstate for several miles in both directions while they investigated overnight. Independence Day travelers making their way to Georgia’s beaches had to reroute or spend the night on the interstate, as a several-mile stretch didn’t reopen until well after daybreak.

The incident started around 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a deputy pulled over a black truck going west around the area of Old River Road, according to authorities with the Georgia State Patrol and local sheriff’s offices. The driver then became combative and shot at the deputy, officials said, which led to the pursuit.

At some point, the pursuit ended in a crash and another exchange of gunfire, officials said. The fleeing driver, whose name has not been released, died as a result.

No deputies were injured, state and local authorities said.

It was not clear where the crash took place, but the interstate was shut down in both directions between Old River Road and U.S. 280, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in the pursuit. It remained closed until 8 a.m.

The Georgia State Patrol said the GBI will be investigating the officer-involved shooting. The GBI has not confirmed its involvement or released details of its investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

