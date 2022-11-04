ajc logo
Henry County man to serve life for killing ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A Stockbridge man was sentenced to life, plus 65 years, for murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, the Henry County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

After deliberating about three hours, a Henry County jury found James Blake McAllister, 41, guilty of murder. He was convicted of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, plus one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence, the DA said.

“This is a dangerous man who inflicted violence on three people that day. He also jeopardized the safety of law enforcement and the public,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement. “The victim’s family is grateful to see justice served with this conviction.”

On July 6, 2019, McAllister confronted Steven “Hawk” Nichols at a Stockbridge Dollar General store, according to investigators. Nichols, 32, had planned to meet his girlfriend, and McAllister was waiting in the parking lot with a sawed-off shotgun.

McAllister pointed the gun at Nichols as he was running away and at a customer sitting in her car before leaving the store, according to investigators. From there, he drove to Nichols’ home, where he shot him. McAllister also pointed the gun at the ex-girlfriend, investigators determined.

Nichols was found in the driveway of his home and later died at the hospital. He is survived by his parents, a daughter and several siblings, according to his online obituary.

Police previously said McAllister left the scene with a woman in a silver Ford Mustang convertible. Henry investigators got a tip that McAllister was hiding at a Rex home so they requested help from Clayton County police.

McAllister initially refused to surrender, leading to a SWAT standoff. He attempted to barricade himself but came outside after officers deployed chemical agents into the basement of the home. Police found McAllister’s sawed-off shotgun buried behind his home.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

In Cobb, $425K in passport fees enrich Superior Court clerk
