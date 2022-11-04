Henry County man to serve life for killing ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

After deliberating about three hours, a Henry County jury found James Blake McAllister, 41, guilty of murder. He was convicted of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, plus one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence, the DA said.

“This is a dangerous man who inflicted violence on three people that day. He also jeopardized the safety of law enforcement and the public,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement. “The victim’s family is grateful to see justice served with this conviction.”