Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery

One of those masked men, Joseph Yarn, was found guilty of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for robbing multiple employees at an Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge, Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said Friday.

The 30-year-old from Jonesboro was sentenced to six concurrent life sentences, plus 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. Matteucci said Yarn must also stay away from all Outback restaurants and have no contact with the victims.