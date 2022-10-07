ajc logo
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Horror struck a Henry County steakhouse in 2019 when three masked men stormed in with guns, forcing patrons to hide underneath tables.

One of those masked men, Joseph Yarn, was found guilty of six counts of armed robbery, 11 counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for robbing multiple employees at an Outback Steakhouse in Stockbridge, Henry County Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci said Friday.

The 30-year-old from Jonesboro was sentenced to six concurrent life sentences, plus 15 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. Matteucci said Yarn must also stay away from all Outback restaurants and have no contact with the victims.

On July 13, 2019, Yarn and two other men went into the restaurant about 11 p.m. and pointed guns at multiple employees and customers, Matteucci said. One family had their children hide under the tables as the robbers ordered the employees to open a safe.

According to Matteucci, the men took cellphones, cash drawers, tip envelopes and gift cards from nine employees.

“This defendant and his accomplices destroyed the peace of mind of an entire community that evening,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said.

After the robbery, Matteucci said the men led officers on a high-speed chase and fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Yarn was captured shortly after.

One of Yarn’s alleged accomplices, Alex Currithers, is charged with nine counts of armed robbery, 18 counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His trial starts in November.

The third robber remains unidentified, Matteucci said.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

